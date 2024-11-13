‘Baby Baji Ki Bahuwain’ actors’ dance reel from set goes viral!

Actors Madiha Iftikhar, Jan Rambo, Sunita Marshall and others danced their hearts out in the new reel, recorded on the sets of their new drama serial ‘Baby Baji Ki Bahuwain’.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday afternoon, actor Madiha Iftikhar shared a new dance reel from the sets of her on-air serial, probably while shooting the wedding sequence of Waleed (Fazal Hussain).

The clip shared by the ‘Ghair’ actor with the caption, “You have to be crazy to work in Baby Baji Ki Bahuwain,” sees herself and the other cast members shaking a leg on the Bollywood song ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

The now-viral reel has been watched by thousands of users of the social site, while a number of her fans swamped the comments section with compliments for her character and the drama serial.

Besides Iftikhar, Rimha Ahmed, Jan Rambo, Asma Abbas and Aisha Afridi have also joined the ensemble cast of the sequel, whereas, Javeria Saud and her real and reel-life husband Saud Qasmi, Hassan Ahmed and Sunita Marshall, Tuba Anwar, Junaid Jamshed Niazi and Fazal Hussain, reprise their characters from the previous season.

Tehseen Khan is back in the director’s chair, to helm the direction of the project, written by Saqib Ali Rana.

‘Baby Baji Ki Bahuwain’ airs daily at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.