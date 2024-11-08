Hareem Farooq spills her styling secrets on Instagram

In new viral pictures, film and TV star Hareem Farooq revealed to her fans the simple tips she uses to take her style up a notch.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday evening, Hareem Farooq treated her Instagram followers with a bunch of new pictures, spilling the styling secrets to achieve a minimalist yet stunning look like hers. The 17-picture carousel post sees the ‘Bismil’ star look like a white vision in a chikankari kurta, paired with matching khussas and a pair of dark-washed skinny jeans. “Flower, White dress, Red lips, Big jhumkas, Hair volume. I’m ready,” she disclosed in the caption with the credits. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq) Farooq also added the viral Hindi-Gujarati song ‘Diamond Ni’, by Jigar Saraiya and Aditya Gadhvi, on the post.

Thousands of social users showered their love on the viral pictures, with likes and comments for Farooq.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hareem Farooq returned to the TV screens after a long time, with her latest serial ‘Bismil’, co-starring Nauman Ijaz and Savera Nadeem.

The additional cast of the play also features Saad Qureshi, Behroz Sabzwari, Shaheen Khan, Asad Siddiqui, Rabia Shakeel and Adnan Jeelani among others.

The Aehsun Talish directorial and written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, ‘Bismil’ airs every Wednesday and Thursday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.