web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Friday, November 8, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Hareem Farooq spills her styling secrets on Instagram

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In new viral pictures, film and TV star Hareem Farooq revealed to her fans the simple tips she uses to take her style up a notch.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday evening, Hareem Farooq treated her Instagram followers with a bunch of new pictures, spilling the styling secrets to achieve a minimalist yet stunning look like hers.

The 17-picture carousel post sees the ‘Bismil’ star look like a white vision in a chikankari kurta, paired with matching khussas and a pair of dark-washed skinny jeans. “Flower, White dress, Red lips, Big jhumkas, Hair volume. I’m ready,” she disclosed in the caption with the credits.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq)

Farooq also added the viral Hindi-Gujarati song ‘Diamond Ni’, by Jigar Saraiya and Aditya Gadhvi, on the post.

Thousands of social users showered their love on the viral pictures, with likes and comments for Farooq.

Also Read: Is it official? Hareem Farooq sparks engagement rumours

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hareem Farooq returned to the TV screens after a long time, with her latest serial ‘Bismil’, co-starring Nauman Ijaz and Savera Nadeem.

The additional cast of the play also features Saad Qureshi, Behroz Sabzwari, Shaheen Khan, Asad Siddiqui, Rabia Shakeel and Adnan Jeelani among others.

The Aehsun Talish directorial and written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, ‘Bismil’ airs every Wednesday and Thursday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.