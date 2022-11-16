Thursday, November 17, 2022
Badminton star Mahoor Shahzad ties the knot, pictures go viral

Pictures and video of star badminton player Mahoor Shahzad’s wedding with Major Faizan are going viral on social media.

Mahoor Shahzad and Major Faizan tied the knot in the presence of family members and close friends in Karachi. Here are the pictures.

A video of the couple dancing together on the joyous occasion went viral also. 

Earlier, the star badminton player shared pictures of her with her parents as the wedding festivities began. 

It is pertinent to mention that she had not participate in the National Ranking Badminton Tournament in Quetta from October 26 to 30 due to her wedding preparations.

She will make her return to the sport. 

Mahoor Shahzad is ranked 291st in women’s singles and 369th in women’s doubles badminton rankings.

