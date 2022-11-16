Badminton star Mahoor Shahzad ties the knot, pictures go viral

Pictures and video of star badminton player Mahoor Shahzad’s wedding with Major Faizan are going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Mahoor Shahzad and Major Faizan tied the knot in the presence of family members and close friends in Karachi. Here are the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Days Studio Weddings (@daysstudioweddings)

A video of the couple dancing together on the joyous occasion went viral also.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Days Studio Weddings (@daysstudioweddings)

Earlier, the star badminton player shared pictures of her with her parents as the wedding festivities began.



It is pertinent to mention that she had not participate in the National Ranking Badminton Tournament in Quetta from October 26 to 30 due to her wedding preparations.

Related – Mahoor Shahzad gets engaged; see pictures

She will make her return to the sport.

Mahoor Shahzad is ranked 291st in women’s singles and 369th in women’s doubles badminton rankings.

Comments