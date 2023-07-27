28.9 C
Hira Mani was scolded on her wedding day

Actress Hira Mani, who worked in hit dramas and films over the years, revealed that her sister-in-law scolded her on her wedding day.

Hira Mani talked about her wedding day in an interview. The actress said she could only see her father asking guests what they wanted. 

 

She said it made her cry. She added that her sister-in-law stopped her from doing so by saying that she was making it look like a “forced marriage”.

The celebrity added that her father got everything she wanted in her “stupid” wish list. She added that he borrowed money to fulfill her wishes.

He said her celebrity husband Salman Saqib Sheikh, aka Mani, paid the remaining amount. 

Hira Mani added that she father used to take care of her children when she used to work.

It is pertinent to mention here that the beloved showbiz couple, Hira Mani and Salman Saqib Sheikh tied the knot in April 2008. The duo is parents to two sons, Muzammil, 13, and Ibrahim, 8.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in ARY Digital’s Ramadan telefilm ‘Aik Anaar Do Bemaar’ with Muneeb Butt and Noor Hassan.

 

