VIDEO: Bandit shoots hostage over failure to pay ransom

SHIKARPUR: Following the failure to receive the ransom, the bandits of Shikarpur Katcha area resorted to shooting the hostage, and shared the video on social media, ARY News reported on Monday.

In the video, the hostage, identified as Manzoor Lashari, a resident of Shikarpur can be seen pleading for mercy, but the bandits shot him in the leg.

The police officials stated that Manzoor was abducted 23 days ago from his hometown.

Earlier, the bandits filmed the video of torturing the hostage and shared it on social media.

All five police personnel including the Station Head Officer (SHO), who were abducted in the Shikarpur katcha area by bandits, were recovered, confirmed DIG Larkana Javed Jiskani.

On October 11, five policemen including SHO Mehboob Broi, Head Muhrar, Naseem, Constable, Jan Muhammad, Constable, Ayaz and Muhammad Ali, the son of SHO, were abducted along with weapons by bandits in the Kot Shahu area.

The abductees were recovered in a joint operation of police and Rangers in Abdul Haq Badani village located in Khanpur Tehsil of Shikarpur.

The DIG Larkana further said the operation was underway for the arrest of the bandits who fled the area.