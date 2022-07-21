Batter ‘falls’ dramatically while taking run, video goes viral

A video of a batter falling while running for two runs in a cricket match is going viral on social media platforms.

The viral video of the hilarious cricket match moment was shared on the visual-sharing outlet Instagram by TNF CRICKET UK.

The batter completes the run and goes for the second before the bowler pushed him. He looked at him before tumbling down.

The player apparently started questioning the batter’s behaviour in the caption.

Netizens were asked if the batter fell on purpose. Here’s what they said.

“Of course, he took a dive but the bowler shouldn’t have shoved him. That bowlers got 10 in the bin.

“What the hell is the bowler doing. Can’t touch him. Lucky didn’t get a bat to the head”

“He kept telling him to run off the center of the pitch!🔥”

Don’t know about the batsman but the bowler definitely did push.”

“Batting team should be awarded with 10 runs.”

Earlier, a video of an angry batter throwing his bat which hit his teammate during a cricket match in the face had netizens laughing out loud.

The 34-second video, shared by the UK-based news agency The Guardian on YouTube, started off with player Adam Ladak representing a team called Mamba. He played a shot before he and his partner M Evans went for a run.

There was a misunderstanding between the two and it resulted in Adam Ladak getting run out. As he headed for the dressing room, he threw his bat in anger which unfortunately hit his teammate in the face.

The batter realized what happened and went to check if M. Evans was okay. HE apologized to him as well

