Mahenur Haider has social media talking with latest video

Actor Mahenur Haider’s latest video is going viral on the picture and video-sharing application Instagram.

Mahenur Haider, who is winning hearts with her portrayal of Ayeza in the superhit ARY Digital “Betiyaan“, shared her viral video on Instagram. It was a compilation of her pictures in a black outfit.

Thousands of Instagram users liked the video. They wrote heartwarming comments.

The “Ishq Hai” star has millions of Instagram followers. She treats them to pictures and video of her personal and professional happenings.

On the professional front, Mahenur Haider’s performance in “Betiyaan” is receiving rave reviews.

The drama is about a father, Laiq Ahmed (Mohammad Ahmed), who goes through pressures from society and his family for the love of his five daughters.

Apart from her, the cast includes Fatima Effendi, Qudsia Ali, Tania Hussain and Emaan Khan portray his daughters Fiza, Hania, Anum and Komal.

The last episode of the riveting drama, written by Asma Sayanio and directed by Meesam Naqvi, will air at 7PM PST on Sunday.

Moreover, her performances in Ishq Hai and Aulaad won the hearts of audiences.

