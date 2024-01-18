‘Biryani Momo’ video leaves foodies angry

Food lovers were caught off guard after a video of a street food vendor in India serving “Biryani Momo” started going viral on social media.

The viral video showed a food blogger enjoying and praising the dish in Kolkata. The momos were stuffed with biryani rice, chicken and potatoes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hao Mao Khao | Kolkata Food Blogger 🇮🇳 (@haomaokhaovlogs)

According to the social media influencer, the dish is a creation of “Momo Chayee” and the first in the city’s history. He asked netizens to comment on whether they would try the dishes.

The creation was not appreciated by social media users and they expressed their displeasure at the vendor.

We have seen weird kinds of food and culinary creations and dishes. Some of them have become a sensation and others have made it into the news for the wrong reasons.

There are countless videos of digital creators going the extra mile to bring unique content for their followers while ruining some of the classic dishes.

Earlier, a weird creation termed “apple pakoras” caught netizens by surprise.