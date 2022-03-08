Adorable moment between Bismah Maroof & daughter Fatima; video goes viral

A sweet video that shows Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof dedicating her half-century to daughter Fatima during her side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2022 fixture is viral.
The viral clip sees the left-handed batter raising her bat for celebrating her fifty against Australia. She then looks towards the dressing room and puts her bat on the ground.
She imitated rocking a baby, who was cheering in the pavilion.
View this post on Instagram
The sweet gesture by the mother-daughter made it one of the plays of the day.
Here’s how social media reacted.
Aww so cute 🥰
It’s great to see Pakistan cricket board supporting women cricket… 👏👏
— Teddy_master (@Teddy_Master007) March 8, 2022
Little Fatima is the star of this world cup! 🤩
— IndiCricLover (@DV_260595) March 8, 2022
Little cutie 💓 💗 💕
— Saud (@rockstar_intown) March 8, 2022
The 30-year-old reached her half-century from 96 deliveries after hitting five boundaries. She remained unbeaten on 78 runs from 122 deliveries.
View this post on Instagram
Her performance came at a losing cause as the Girls in Green lost the match by seven wickets.
Pakistan, batting first, scored 190-6 in their 50 overs. Aliya Riaz also chipped in with a half-century of her own. The all-rounder made 109-ball 53 with four fours to her name.
Read More: Bismah Maroof speaks about how daughter makes team happy
Alana King was the standout performer for the former bowler for the former champions with her two-wicket haul.
Former champions completed the run chase in 34.4 overs thanks to a half-century by wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy. She top-scored with 72 from 79 balls with seven boundaries to her name.
View this post on Instagram
Skipper Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes scored 35 and 34 respectively.
Omaima Sohail picked up two wickets.