Adorable moment between Bismah Maroof & daughter Fatima; video goes viral

A sweet video that shows Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof dedicating her half-century to daughter Fatima during her side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2022 fixture is viral.

The viral clip sees the left-handed batter raising her bat for celebrating her fifty against Australia. She then looks towards the dressing room and puts her bat on the ground.

She imitated rocking a baby, who was cheering in the pavilion.

The sweet gesture by the mother-daughter made it one of the plays of the day.

Here’s how social media reacted.

Aww so cute 🥰

It’s great to see Pakistan cricket board supporting women cricket… 👏👏 — Teddy_master (@Teddy_Master007) March 8, 2022

Little Fatima is the star of this world cup! 🤩 — IndiCricLover (@DV_260595) March 8, 2022

Little cutie 💓 💗 💕 — Saud (@rockstar_intown) March 8, 2022



The 30-year-old reached her half-century from 96 deliveries after hitting five boundaries. She remained unbeaten on 78 runs from 122 deliveries.

Her performance came at a losing cause as the Girls in Green lost the match by seven wickets.

Pakistan, batting first, scored 190-6 in their 50 overs. Aliya Riaz also chipped in with a half-century of her own. The all-rounder made 109-ball 53 with four fours to her name.

Alana King was the standout performer for the former bowler for the former champions with her two-wicket haul.

Former champions completed the run chase in 34.4 overs thanks to a half-century by wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy. She top-scored with 72 from 79 balls with seven boundaries to her name.

Skipper Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes scored 35 and 34 respectively.

Omaima Sohail picked up two wickets.

