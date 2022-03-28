Monday, March 28, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar’s first tweet after death goes viral

The video of the late Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar’s concert performance on the social media application Twitter is viral.

“The voice, the aura, the simplicity and the smile…Lives on..” the caption read.

The video was posted a month after her death. It got millions of views with thousands of likes and retweets.

Social media users came up with heartwarming comments to pay homage to the music legend.

The musician breathed her last in February at the age of 92. The 92-year-old was undergoing treatment at the ICU of a medical facility when she was diagnosed for coronavirus. She also suffered from pneumonia.

She showed mild symptoms and was on the road to recovery. She was taken off the ventilator she showed slight signs of improvement.

In February, her condition deteriorated and was put on ventilator once against. She died shortly afterwards.

Lata Mangeshkar, born in 1929, was called the ‘Nightingale of India’. She started her singing career at the age of 13 and went on to record her first song in 1942.

 

Her career spanned over seven decades. She sang 30,000 songs in different languages.

The India legend was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in 1969, the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in 1999 and the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna in 2001.

She was also conferred with France’s highest civilian award, ‘Officier de la Legion d’Honneur’ (Officer of the Legion of Honour) in 2009.

