Viral brain-teaser challenges netizens to spot apples among tomatoes

Brain-teasers are fun and this one challenging the netizens to pinpoint three apples among dozens of tomatoes in a field has baffled the users.

Gergely Dudás, an artist and illustrator, posted a painting of a large number of tomatoes in a field and posed a challenge to his 46,000 Instagram followers.

He asked the netizens to accept his challenge and spot three apples that he had drawn between the tomatoes. Are you up for the challenge?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gergely Dudás (@thedudolf)



“Can You find THREE APPLES?” he captioned the post. Shared on August 16, it has received more than 1,300 likes so far.

Read More: CAN YOU FIND ALL EIGHT ANIMALS IN THIS PUZZLE PICTURE?

One user wrote: “Thought I saw a strawberry, found the three apples, and lost them again, and definitely can’t lose the raspberry!” Another one who solved the puzzle said: “Found them all! Slowly getting a groove for this and living it.”

Here is the solved answer of the puzzle by Gergely Dudás.

Comments