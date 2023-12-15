Shocking Video: Brazilian singer dies while performing in concert

A heartbreaking video of Brazil gospel singer Pedro Henrique passing away while performing at one of his shows is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The heart wrenching clip showed him performing his hit song ‘Vai Ser Tão Lindo‘ on stage and interacting with fans. He suddenly collapsed, leaving fans and band members shocked.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Gospel Singer Collapses, Dies on Stage in Tragic Scene Captured on Video 💉(Dec. 2023) #DiedSuddenly #VaccineSideEffects Pedro Henrique (30), a Brazilian gospel singer, has died after collapsing on stage during a December 13 religious concert. Credit: https://t.co/odOOZBTqb6 pic.twitter.com/kxVXdkm531 — GenocideBlog.com (@JonelessHomes) December 14, 2023

He was rushed to a nearby clinic where he was announced dead.

The 30-year-old is survived by his wife Suilan Barreto and baby daughter Zoe.

The late singer’s record label Todah Music confirmed that he died due to a heart attack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todah Music (@todahmusic)

“There are very difficult situations in life, for which we have no explanation,” the statement by Todah Music read. “We just need to understand that the will of God prevails! Pedro was a cheerful young man, a friend to all. There are very difficult situations in life for which we have no explanation.

“We just need to understand that God’s will prevails! Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to all. An only son. A present husband and a super dedicated father. The Christian music sector is in mourning. The Todah Music family is in mourning.”

The singer had informed his friend about feeling tired hours before the tragic incident. The singer reportedly said, “I’m tired, I’m tired. That why I want fame. I’m tired.”

Pedro Henrique started singing when he was three years old. He started his career on YouTube back in 2015. He joined a local music band and started a solo career in 2019.

His latest song was scheduled to release next Thursday.