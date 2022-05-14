Viral: Bride fires gunshot in air on stage at wedding reception

A video of an Indian bride firing a gunshot in the air during wedding reception in Bihar state is going viral across social media.

The viral video was from Bharatkhand village of Khagaria district in Bihar state.

The brother of the wife of Engineer Mohammad Asif’s helped her to fire the weapon. The groom was smiling as he looked on also.

The incident showed carelessness on the couple’s behalf as anyone from the family, friends and children could have lost their lives.

Netizens were infuriated by their actions and called for action against those involved.

It is pertinent that hundreds of people get killed because of aerial firing during different functions such as weddings, New Year and celebrating cricket match victories.

Earlier, a bride cancelled her wedding hours before it was to be solemnized after her uncle was allegedly hurt in a celebratory fire by the groom’s guests.

Related – Mianwali: Wedding videographer falls prey to celebratory firing

The incident occurred in the Meerut area of India’s Uttar Pradesh state, where 22-year-old Iram cancelled the wedding with Shahzad after her uncle was allegedly injured in a celebratory firing by the groom’s guests.

“How can I marry him? If his family is behaving this way in front of my whole family, how will they behave when I will be alone with them at their place?” Iram was quoted as saying by local media outlets.

Soon after the girl announced her decision, her family members broke the groom’s car, thrashed his relatives, and held them hostage for some time.

The bride’s uncle has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

Comments