Mianwali: Wedding videographer falls prey to celebratory firing

MIANWALI: A wedding function turned tragic in Mianwali on Tuesday night after celebratory firing killed a man, local police said.

They said the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Harnoli police station.

A videographer who was hired to film the ceremony suffered a fatal bullet in celebratory firing at the event, a police official said.

The man was rushed to a nearby medical facility where doctors pronounced him dead.

Taking notice of the firing incident, the Mianwali district police officer (DPO) suspended the area station house officer (SHO) and a constable over negligence.

Earlier this month, celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in Punjab’s Sadiqabad turned the joyous occasion into a tragedy after a bullet took life of a person. According to the police, the incident took place in the city’s Basti Chanawar within the jurisdiction of the Saddar police station.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Saddar police station with the accused who resorted to aerial firing taken into custody, a police official said.

