Netflix drops ‘Bridgerton’ season two trailer

Netflix has dropped a full trailer of the second season of its Bridgerton show and it seems to be living up to fans’ expectations.

It is pertinent to mention that show’s teaser was made public following this year’s Valentine’s Day.

The first look shows the relationship between Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Kate Sharma begins doubting Anthony Bridgerton’s intentions and decides to stand up to him when he is about to court her sister Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran).

Read More: Bridgerton second season to have hit Bollywood movie song

The confrontation and bickering result in deeper feelings and relationship complications between the two.

Moreover, Penelope Featherington (Charithra Chandran) continues to navigate ‘ton without revealing her alter-ego, Lady Whistledow, as a well-kept secret.

The secrets of the game are nothing compared to the secrets of the Ton. Season 2 of Bridgerton premieres 25 March, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/jvSMKgyxas — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 2, 2022

The second season, the live-action adaptation of the second novel in author Julia Quinn’s best-selling series The Viscount Who Loved Me, will stream on Netflix from March 25.

Netflix, which claims Bridgerton to be its most popular English-language series to date, is created by Chris Van Dusen and made from Shondaland. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers are the project’s executive producers.

Comments