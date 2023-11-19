Watch: Bumrah hits stumps in frustration during World Cup 2023 final

A video that went viral online showed the Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah hitting the stumps in frustration during the final of ICC World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Sunday.

Jasprit Bumrah is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of 4.06.

The Indian speedster expressed his frustration during the match and hit the stumps when the hosts were struggling to take wickets at crucial stages of the match.

He bagged two wickets with 4.78 economy in his 9 overs during the final clash.

It is pertinent to mention here that Travis Head’s century and Marnus Labuschagne’s important 58 not out led Australia to their record sixth World Cup title with a six-wicket win over India in 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Australia is crowned World Cup champions for the sixth time, having lifted the prestigious on five occasions before in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

A crowd of over 100,000 at the Narendra Modi Stadum saw power-packed Australia bowl out India for 240 and then gallop to victory in the 43rd over.

India, who were on a 10-match winning streak were fancying their chances to defend a low score and to lift their third title but Travis Head swept away their hopes and clinched victory in the World Cup final.