Horrific: Car crashes into scooter, drags driver

A horrific video of a car crashing into a scooter and dragging its driver in India is going viral on social media applications.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The age-restricted viral video showed the speeding car ramming into a two-wheeler in India’s capital New Delhi. The biker rider was dragged on the car bonnet, whereas the child fell on the spot.

The car stopped for a few seconds before it drove away.

Bystanders rushed to help the victims. The wounded were admitted for treatment at a private hospital.

Delhi Police have not filed a written complaint about the incident. They said the legal action would be taken after the process started.

Such incidents are common in India. Road rage and hit-and-run cases claimed thousands of lives each year in the country. Horrific videos of road mishaps make rounds on social media frequently.

Earlier, a video of a woman flying into the air after a speeding car smashed into a motorcycle in India went viral.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The incident caught on the camera in Kerala’s Malappuram, claimed one life.

The cliped showed the car trying to overtake another vehicle. It crashed into the Abdul Khader’s scooter, killing him on the spot.

His wife Rukiya went flying after the collision.