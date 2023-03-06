Horrific video: Speeding car crashes into toll booth, bursts into flames

A horrific video of a speeding car crashing into a toll booth, catching fire and flying to the other side of the street is going viral.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The viral video showed the speeding car – reportedly travelling at 200km/h – crashing into the toll booth structure on the route that connects Osorno with Puerto Montt in Chile. The car flew to the other side of the street while being on fire.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Urrea Díaz – was killed on the spot.

It is pertinent to mention that thousands of people die in car crashes because of mechanical failures, reckless driving or finding themselves in the spot.

Earlier, a horrific video of a car crashing head-on into a parked truck that landed on top of another stalled car in the United States is going viral on social media.

The incident happened on Newburgh Street in Los Angeles state’s Azus city. The horrific video showed the car, travelling at 50 mph, crashing into a parked truck.

The truck, due to the impact, fell on another parked vehicle.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Lt. Mike Gomez with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – speaking with the media – said the driver of the vehicle, which collided with the truck, was a Hispanic between 18 to 25 years old.

The cop said the man – driving the car – succumbed to injuries during treatment in the hospital.

