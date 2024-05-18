CCTV released in Karachi youth Abdullah’s death case

KARACHI: The CCTV footage has emerged, unraveling the case of the mysterious death of 16-year-old Abdullah, whose body was found the previous day in a call center in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

After closely monitoring the CCTV footage captured by the camera placed outside the call center, the police managed to arrest a suspect allegedly involved in the case.

In the first footage, the deceased teenager, Abdullah, can be seen arriving call center by foot along with his friend, however, in the second footage the friend of Abdullah can be seen leaving the office alone.

Following the CCTV footage, the police managed to arrest the alleged suspect.

The alleged suspect in custody in a statement revealed that Abdullah was making a video inside the call center with the pistol which went off, killing the youth on the site.

The authorities revealed that the pistol found from the site is belong to the owner of call center.

A day earlier, a matric class student was reportedly found dead in call center located in Karachi.

Some unidentified individuals reportedly opened fire inside a call center located in the Liaquatabad area of Karachi, in which a young citizen, named Abdullah s/o Mehmood, lost his life.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the unidentified individuals shot Abdullah with the intention to kill, while further investigation is underway to arrest the culprits involved in this heinous crime.

The police officials sealed the call center, cordoned off the area, and called the Crime Scene Unit to collect the evidence related to the case.

However, the police officials found a pistol from the crime scene.