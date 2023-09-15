Watch: Charlie Dean’s five-wicket haul for England against Sri Lanka

A video of England spinner Charlie Dean’s brilliant bowling performance against Sri Lanka in the rain-affected third Women’s One-Day International (WODI) went viral on social media platforms.

Charlie Dean bagged a match-winning five-wicket haul as England won the fixture, reduced to 31 overs per side, by a comfortable 161-run win.

GET IN! 🔥 An emphatic victory to finish our season off! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Series win secured ✅#EnglandCricket #Ashes pic.twitter.com/uhk6CibmF1 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 14, 2023

The right-arm spinner took the wickets of captain Chamari Athapaththu, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari and Udeshika Prabodhani in the fixture.

The England Cricket Board shared videos of her brilliant performance in the match.

CHARLIE DEAN HAS 5! Her first 5fer in ODI cricket, stunning 🤝#EnglandCricket #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/1BRpMFZq4c — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 14, 2023

Sri Lanka’s decision to bowl returned to haunt them as England scored 273-8. Captain Nat Sciver led from the front as she scored a century.

The captain top-scored with 120 off 74 balls with 18 boundaries and a six to her name.

She put on a 193-run stand with opener Maia Boucher who scored a half-century.

The latter fell five runs short off his century as she scored 65-ball 95 with 12 fours and two sixes to her name.

Spinner Kavisha Dilhari was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka with her three-wicket haul.

England dismissed Sri Lanka for just 112 in 24.5 overs, courtesy of Charlie Dean’s brilliance. The spinner returned with brilliant figures of 5-31 in six overs.

Pacer Lauren Filer bagged three wickets.

Hasini Parera top-scored with 32 from 24 balls with six boundaries to her name. Hansima Karunaratne made 15, whereas opener Anushka Sanjeewani scored 13 runs.

