Chef drops iPhone into boiling oil, video goes viral

A video of a cook unintentionally showing that an iPhone can be safe despite being dropped into a pot of boiling oil is going viral.

The cook, who goes by the handle @zaiem_ainn on TikTok, shared the video on the visual-sharing platform. Through the clip, he wanted to praise the tech giant for its products’ resiliency.

In the video, the cook explained viewers how a cooked chicken looks. He showed what happens when its pieces float atop the boiling oil.

He brought his iPhone closer to the pot. The phone slipped from his hand and went inside it. The recording continued while bubbling noises were heard.

The cook retrieved his iPhone from the pot. It showed a blurry image of the man’s face as he carried it away from the stove.

Apple iPhone 7 to 14 models are not advertised as fry-resistant.

It is not the first time that people have found their iPhone working safe and sound after being dropped in usual places.

Earlier, a clip of a man Roman Czarnomski retrieving his phone which fell into freezing water.

Victoria man jumps into the freezing inner harbour to rescue his iPhone. 🥶 Wondering if it worked afterwards? We have the answer here: https://t.co/K9jRSKLvca#victoriabuzz #yyj pic.twitter.com/ANBbubFAQT — Victoria Buzz (@victoriabuzzes) February 16, 2021

According to a foreign news agency, it occurred when Roman Czarnomski was walking around the harbour in the wee hours on February 14 and suddenly while trying to take a picture, his phone slipped from his hand falling straight into the ice-cold waters.

Later that morning, Czarnomski stripped down and bucked up to dip into the freezing cold water to rescue his iPhone XS. He could be seen retrieving the iPhone from the icy water and swimming to the other end to come out of it.

“I dropped my phone the night before. Then grabbed it the next day when the tide was low. It was refreshing,” Czarnomski told a local news outlet.

