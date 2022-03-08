Tuesday, March 8, 2022
VIRAL: Child enjoys playing with huge python in shocking video

A horrifying video that shows a girl having fun with a huge python is going viral on social media platforms.

In the viral video, The girl named Ariana – who is not more than seven or eight years old – is seen playing with a huge carpet python, as the reptile slithers around her. She proceeds to get a hold of it.

The minor laughed and played with the snake. Her biography states that she has a passion when it comes to snakes.

The clip was uploaded on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram by its user called snakemasterexotics. The video has over five million views and more than 42,000 likes.

 

Recently, a similar video of a two-year-old boy playing with a giant snake-like toy has made rounds on social media platforms as well.

Banjo, the son of crocodile wrangler Matt Wright, showed no signs of fear when a two-metre-long python was brought out to him.

Read More: Python breaks through the toof of snake-proof house

In fact, he went ahead to confidently grab the tail of the reptile with both hands and pull it onto the grass.

