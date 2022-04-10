Couple drives through tornado, scary video goes viral

A scary video that sees a couple driving through a tornado in the South Carolina state of the United States is viral across social media.

A report by a foreign-based news agency stated that the couple – identified as Stephanie Cochran and her husband Marc – found themselves driving through a tornado on Highway 300 at Mathis Farms when heading to their home in Allendale County.

The scary video showed the vehicle getting battered by high winds while the tornado is in front of them. The scary video got thousands of likes from social media users.

In the viral clip, the woman was heard telling her husband to stay away as things fly in front of them. They found themselves out of the predicament and were laughing.

Netizens showed their feeling while others praised their bravery in the comments section of the video.

“Your confident driving helped make her feel safe, I’m glad y’all made it out unscathed. That tornado was a beast,” a user wrote. Another stated: “That was handled exceptionally well.”

A third user commented, “Wow y’all got real lucky but props to the driver! drove through that tornado like a boss!!!”

Their son Tucker gave an explainer of the event.

Related – Video of truck flipping, moving ahead in Tornado stuns netizens

“This is my parents that got caught in this,” he was quoted in the report. “There is no shelter or protection on this road. It’s in the middle of nowhere.”

He added: “They were trying to get home from work. They were not looking for tornadoes. No cell phone service and they could not hear the radio. They never got a warning.”

The woman said they came to know about possible tornadoes but her sister could not contact them as there was no cellphone service.

“We just know that with God’s guidance he kept us focused and kept us safe,” she said. “We are blessed that only the back glass is shattered. This will be a story for us to tell our future grandchildren.”

Comments