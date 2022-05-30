Couple exchange snakes as wedding garlands, video goes viral

A bizarre video of seeing a couple exchanging snakes as varmala (garland) without fear is going viral across social media platforms.

In the viral video on Instagram, the couple – who were wildlife officials – Siddharth Sonavane and Shrusti Ausarmal putting snakes on each other’s necks.

“Aaisi Shaadi Kaha Hoti Hai Bhai (Where do such weddings take place)? the text on the video read.

An India-based news agency reported the incident took place in a village in the Beed district of Maharashtra state back in November 2010.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Psycho Bihari (@psycho_biharii)

The reptiles were released back into the wild following the wedding.

The viral video got thousands of likes from the application’s users. Here’s what they had to stay.

“Kya mtlb reception me Zahar pilaynge (So will they poison the guests in the reception?) while another asked, “Ye konsi shadi h yrr…. (What kind of a wedding is this)?”

Related – Unique entry of bride and groom on swing turns into disaster

It is pertinent to mention that social media platforms are filled with videos which see all kinds of weird wedding ceremonies.

A video of a stunt double making their exit from their wedding reception while being on fire is viral across social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destination Wedding DJ (@djrusspowell)

The viral video, posted on the social media application TikTok and shared on Instagram, sees Gabe Jessop holding his hand with his wife Ambyr Bambyr.

A man came up behind her and set her bouquet on fire, which spread to their backs quickly. The stunt double walked and waved to the crowd, that cheered them on.

They were not fazed for a slight. They went down on one knew before the flames were extinguished.

Comments