NEW SOUTH WALES: In an extraordinary viral story, a cow was found alive on Old Bar Beach after it was swept away by floodwaters in New South Wales.

The bovine, which is expected to have come from Taree, was carried about 11 miles by floodwaters before local resident Layla Philipson found it on the beach.

Philipson found the viral cow stuck on the sand and shared photos on the Taree Community Noticeboard on Facebook, helping to identify its owner.

The cow, one of several swept away by torrential rains, has since been moved away from the beach and is receiving veterinary care.

The viral incident took place due to severe flooding across New South Wales, where a slow-moving low-pressure system has unleashed record-breaking rainfall.

Some areas have received over 27 inches of rain, resulting in extensive damage, displacement of residents, and loss of livestock.

Emergency services have led over 700 rescues, as officials continue efforts to provide aid to affected communities.

The Manning River in Taree reached its highest level in almost 100 years, causing serious damage.

While the cow’s survival is a small bit of good news, officials warn that floodwaters are still dangerous and more bad weather could come. They advise people to stay alert and careful.

A viral East African crowned crane escape has initiated a critical investigation effort in Issaquah, Washington.

The immature exotic bird, commonly identified and known for its outstanding golden crown of feathers, escaped from Cougar Mountain Zoo on Wednesday and has since been spotted outside zoo grounds.

The crane was initially seen near Northwest Newport Way before being seen at Lake Sammamish State Park, flagging concerns about its safety in a new environment.

A public alert has been issued by the zoo officials, urging residents to report the exotic bird, if sighted, but to avoid reaching it.