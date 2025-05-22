Issaquah launches urgent quest for escaped Crowned Crane

ISSAQUAH: A viral East African crowned crane escape has initiated a critical investigation effort in Issaquah, Washington.



The immature exotic bird, commonly identified and known for its outstanding golden crown of feathers, escaped from Cougar Mountain Zoo on Wednesday and has since been spotted outside zoo grounds.

The crane was initially seen near Northwest Newport Way before being seen at Lake Sammamish State Park, flagging concerns about its safety in a new environment.

A public alert has been issued by the zoo officials, urging residents to report the exotic bird, if sighted, but to avoid reaching it

“If you see her, do not approach,” Cougar Mountain Zoo stated in a social media post. “Please email us at [email protected] with any information.”

The viral East African crowned crane escape has drawn attention due to the bird’s rarity and specific attributes.

Native to tropical Africa, crowned cranes are known for their elaborate courtship displays and are Uganda’s national bird. The escaped crane is a juvenile, making it more vulnerable in the wild.

Zoo officials have kept the reason in secret how the crane managed escape, but emphasised the urgency of locating and safely returning the bird. The search continues, with staff and residents keeping a close watch on the area.

For updates on the East African crowned crane escape, residents are encouraged to follow official zoo announcements and report any sightings immediately.

In a separate incident, A 9-foot reticulated python was found moving freely in a residential front yard in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and has been transferred to Illinois, where the species is legally allowed as a pet.

The viral python, lovingly named ‘Sir Hiss-a-Lot’ by rescuers, was found on May 12 roaming in the morning. Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control officials were uncertain whether the snake had escaped from its abode or had lost its location.