Lost in Iowa, found in Illinois: A Python’s new home

CEDAR RAPIDS: A 9-foot reticulated viral python was found moving freely in a residential front yard in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and has been transferred to Illinois, where the species is legally allowed as a pet.

The python, lovingly named ‘Sir Hiss-a-Lot’ by rescuers, was found on May 12 roaming in the morning. Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control officials were uncertain whether the snake had escaped from its abode or had lost its location.

“We can’t confirm for sure if the python was abandoned, as it may have escaped some type of enclosure,” said Animal Care Manager Rae Smith.

“But there is potentially some suspicion that it was abandoned, because in my experience, this is a rather common thing for people to do when they can no longer care for them.”

Reticulated pythons, Southeast Asian natives, can’t be kept as pets in Iowa because they are huge and can be risky.



However, Illinois permits ownership of the species, making it a suitable relocation destination.

Over the weekend, Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control confirmed that viral Sir Hiss-a-Lot was transferred to a partner organisation in Illinois that specialises in reptile care.

The organisation, whose name remains undisclosed for privacy reasons, has experience handling reticulated pythons and other reptiles.

“They have experience with handling reptiles, and they have other reticulated pythons as well, so they’re well aware of how to take care of them and the appropriate type of husbandry that this snake needs,” Smith added.

The viral incident emphasises the challenges of unusual pet ownership and the importance of responsible care.

Officials urge people to carefully research the requirements and validity before acquiring such animals.

