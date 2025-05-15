VIDEO: Alligator stuck in lawn chair on porch

FLORIDA: A strange incident was captured on viral video when a Florida alligator got stuck in a lawn chair and was spotted roaming a front porch, showing the reptile moving about with the chair wrapped around its head.



The incident took place in Tortuga, a nearby area in Fort Myers, where residents faced unusual surprise.

The alligator moved slowly despite the barrier, but was finally stopped by the front door of the house. According to the viral footage, the main door was open, but the animal was not able to continue.

Authorities from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office reached the scene after receiving reports of the nomadic reptile.

A Florida alligator that was found trapped in a lawn chair was successfully secured by law enforcement officers, who subsequently enlisted the assistance of experts from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to manage the situation.

Wildlife officials applied tape to the alligator’s jaws before safely loading it onto the back of a pickup truck for relocation.

The sheriff’s office shared this viral incident on Facebook, humorously captioning the post: “Knock knock! Your visitor is chewing at the bit to come in!!” The post further elaborated, “Our 3rd zone deputies answered to a call this morning regarding a doubtful alligator knocking on doors within the Tortuga community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee County Sheriff’s Office (@leesheriff)

Fortunately, he was protected and safely handed over to the trapper. How’s that for taking a BITE outta crime?”

While alligator sightings are common in Florida, this viral encounter has gathered important attention online.

According to wildlife specialists, alligator mating season typically occurs in May or June, which may account for the increased movement of these reptiles in residential areas.

Read More: Monkey sightings reported in Florida

Earlier, Monkey sightings were reported in the Sullivan Ranch neighborhood of the United States’ Florida, causing concern among residents.

The homeowner’s association (HOA) warned after locals spotted the monkey near a retaining pond in backyards along Sullivan Ranch Road.