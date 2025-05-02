Monkey sightings reported in Florida

MOUNT DORA: Monkey sightings have been reported in the Sullivan Ranch neighbourhood of the United States’ Florida, causing concern among residents.



The homeowner’s association (HOA) warned after locals spotted the monkey near a retaining pond in backyards along Sullivan Ranch Road.

The HOA has urged residents not to approach or attempt to capture the loose primate, as animal control officials are actively investigating the situation. The viral Florida monkey sightings come nearly a year after similar reports across Lake County, raising questions about the presence of wild monkeys in the area.

While monkeys are not native to Florida, a population of rhesus macaque monkeys has lived in the wild for decades. Most of these monkeys reside in and around Silver Springs State Park, located approximately 50 miles from Mount Dora.

Local authorities continue to monitor the viral Florida monkey sightings, urging residents to report any further encounters to animal control.

