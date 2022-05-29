Monday, May 30, 2022
Crocodile fights three lions for its life, video goes viral

A video seeing a crocodile fighting three lions for his life at once is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video sees the crocodile confronted by a lion. Soon, two lionesses join the fray to devour the croc.

However, the crocodile was not giving up that easily as it put on a commendable fight against the three cats. The video ends with the crocodile and the lions still going at each other.

 

The video has thousands of likes and views.

Related – Mother buffalo single-handedly fights off lions to save her calf

Lions are referred to as the king of the jungle but it does not mean they can’t be beaten.

A video of a thrilling battle between a giraffe and a pack of lions was making rounds on the internet.

 

The viral video sees the cats attack a giraffe one at a time. They jumped and tried to cling to the animal’s behind.

The giraffe thrashed the formidable beasts by using its strong hind legs.

