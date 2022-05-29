Crocodile fights three lions for its life, video goes viral

A video seeing a crocodile fighting three lions for his life at once is going viral across social media platforms.
The viral video sees the crocodile confronted by a lion. Soon, two lionesses join the fray to devour the croc.
However, the crocodile was not giving up that easily as it put on a commendable fight against the three cats. The video ends with the crocodile and the lions still going at each other.
The video has thousands of likes and views.
Lions are referred to as the king of the jungle but it does not mean they can’t be beaten.
A video of a thrilling battle between a giraffe and a pack of lions was making rounds on the internet.
The viral video sees the cats attack a giraffe one at a time. They jumped and tried to cling to the animal’s behind.
The giraffe thrashed the formidable beasts by using its strong hind legs.