Customers brawl in department store, video goes viral

A video of a violent brawl between more than 20 customers in an outlet of a popular department store is going viral.

The viral video showed onlookers, especially those with children, running for safety as shoppers physically attacked each other, grabbing steel rods and throwing glass items at each other in the shop in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson in the United States. The brawl also saw fire extinguishers being used.

A foreign news agency stated that the situation was calm by the time police arrived for the investigation. They are looking into the security camera footage to determine the reason and how the situation started.

The were no reports of injuries or arrests in connection with the brawl.

Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall called the incident “disgraceful”.

“I’ve seen some videos on social media, and it’s disgraceful. I’m going to call it like it is,” he said

He estimated that 10 to 25 people were involved in the incident, adding that responsibility, transparency, and security is necessary to avoid a situation like the one in the shop.

A spokesperson of the department store stated that they prioritize the safety of their customers and associates at all times and will work closely with local law enforcement as they investigate what happened at their store.

