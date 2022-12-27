Daryl Mitchell drops Babar Azam after yawning, video goes viral

A fielder needs to stay focused as they never know when they have to take a catch for for getting important wickets. During this era of the game, fielding is becoming tougher by the day and the team requires more than 100 per cent on the field.

It was not the case with New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell who missed out on an opportunity to get Babar Azam caught out for 12. A video of him dropping Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s catch right after yawning went viral.

The viral video showed Daryl Mitchell fielding at first slip. He was yawning as Babar Azam prepared to face Michael Bracewell’s delivery. The spinner found the edge as the Pakistan captain tried to play a cover drive.

The ball travelled to Daryl Mitchell, who failed to grab it.

Daryl Mitchell yawning in the first slip

Daryl Mitchell yawning in the first slip

before dropping a sitter on next ball😅#PAKvNZ

It helped Pakistan’s cause as Babar Azam scored 161 from 280 balls with 15 boundaries and a six to his name.

The hosts got dismissed for 438 on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand in Karachi. Agha Salman stood out with his spectacular century.

He scored 155-ball 103 with the help of 17 boundaries.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee led from the front with his three-wicket haul. Ajaz Patel, Michael Bracwell and Ish Sodhi bagged two wickets.

A testing final session for the bowlers as New Zealand reduce the deficit to 273 runs 🏏#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/Cak23C4kYg — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 27, 2022

The Kiwis were 165-0 at stumps on the second day. Tom Latham and Devon Conway scored unbeaten half-centuries. They were at the crease on 78 and 82.

