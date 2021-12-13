VIRAL: David Warner and Virat Kohli engage in funny banter

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli engaged in a funny banter with Australian counterpart David Warner after the latter shared a face-swap video.

The Australian batter took to Instagram for uploading the clip where he swapped the face of an Indian actor Allu Arjun with his.

The left-handed batter asked what should be the caption of the picture.

Virat Kohli replied to the post by jokingly asked if he was okay. Warner’s former teammate Mitchell Johnson asked him to stop sharing such pictures in humour.

David Warner played a key role in Australia winning the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates this year. He took his form into the first Ashes Test against England where her scored 94 runs at the Gabba stadium of the Brisbane state.

However, the decorated opener is suffering a rib injury and did not come to bat in the second innings due to precautions.

The second game of the five-match Test series will begin from December 16 in Adelaide.

Australia leads the series 1-0 with four matches to go.

