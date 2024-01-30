Dean Elgar’s shocking comments about Virat Kohli go viral

Former South Africa cricketer Dean Elgar made news after his comments about star India batter Virat Kohli spat went viral.

A report by Indian Express quoted Dean Elgar, who retired from international cricket this month, recalled Virat Kohli spitting on him when batting in a Test match at Mohali’s IS Bindra Stadium in 2015 on a podcast.

“Those wickets were jokes,” he said. “Like playing on that… that surface there. And I came into bat and I was actually like holding my own against (Ravichandran) Ashwin and what’s his name Jeja (Ravindra Jadeja) and Kohli, he like spat at me.”

“I said to him if you do that, I’ll ******* ***** you with this bat,” he added using profanity.

Dean Elgar said Virat Kohli knew the meaning of the slurs.

“Yes, he did because de Villiers was his teammate at RCB, so he understood. And I said if you do that, I’ll … on this field, I’ll absolutely knock you out. And then [he said] ‘Hey **** you, **** you’ (mimicking the Indian) but barking up the wrong tree yeah. Anyways, we are in India so you got to be a little bit cautious.”

The former South Africa batter said AB de Villiers confronted Virat Kohli after coming to know about the situation.

Dean Elgar confirmed that Virat Kohli apologized for his behaviour in 2018.

“Two-three years later, Kohli pulled me aside and said ‘listen, can we go and have a drink after the series I want to apologise for my actions’. So, we drank till 3 in the morning. This is when he used to drink,” he recalled.

