Deepika Padukone reveals intentions for 2023 with latest video

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone shared her new year’s resolution in a video which is going viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Pathaan‘, shared a video of her travelling on a boat and feeling the breathtaking moment with her eyes closed.

The actor, the wife of fellow celebrity Ranveer Singh, wrote she intends on “being present” in 2023.

“A glimpse of what the past year has been like, at least on most days, and what I intend for it to be more of in the new year: Being Present. May we all Thrive, Be Present and Live In Gratitude this year…Happy New Year!❤️” the celebrity wrote.

She thanked fans for felicitating birthday wishes.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor’s first look from her upcoming film ‘Project K‘ was unveiled on her birthday yesterday. It featured a silhouette of the actor with “A hope in the dark” written on it.

As far as Pathaan is concerned, she will play the leading role with Shah Rukh Khan. The cast also features Salman Khan, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Siddharth Anand directed and wrote the film. It is produced by Maxim Ajjawi, Padam Bhushan, Aditya Chopra, Alexander Dostal and Keshav Purushot.

‘Pathaan‘ stirred controversy when the video of the song ‘Besharam Rang‘ was released. In the video, Deepika Padukone was wearing a saffron-coloured bikini.

The social and religious groups claimed that the costume had hurt religious sentiments. Then, everything dissolved into chaos as the religious leaders, politicians and lawyers called for the film to be banned.

