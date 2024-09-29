WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh leaves mother teary-eyed during concert

Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh won fans’ hearts with his heartfelt gesture towards his mother, leaving her teary-eyed during a concert.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

With not much known about his family as he is a private person, Diljit Dosanjh introduced his mother and sister for the first time during his UK concert.

The Indian singer, currently performing in the UK for his Dil-Luminati Tour, was seen in a viral video bowing his head in front of a woman and hugging her.

He then held her and kissed her forehead, before revealing to the audience that the woman was his mother.

“By the way, this is my mom,” he said, as his emotional mother hugged him.

Diljit Dosanjh then went on to bow down in front of another woman, shook her hand, and revealed that she was his sister, saying, “She is my sister. My family has come here today.”

It is worth mentioning here that the singer is widely regarded as a private person and has rarely provided details about his family, including his rumoured marriage to an Indian-American woman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shimron Samuel (@shimronsamuel)

In April this year, reports emerged that Dosanjh tied the knot with an Indian-American woman and is now a father.

Indian media outlet The Indian Express quoted a close friend of the singer, claiming that the singer-actor is married to an Indian-American woman and has a son who reside in the United States.

In 2019, Diljit Dosanjh’s “Good Newzz” co-star Kiara Advani alluded to Diljit Dosanjh already being a parent.

In an interview at the time, Kiara had remarked, “[The movie] was very educational for me, since I am the only one here who is not having a child.”

Dosanjh’s concert tour in India landed in trouble earlier this month when he was served with a legal notice by a Delhi-based law student, over the ticket prices of his Dil-Luminati concert tour.

A Delhi-based law student, identified as Riddhima Kapoor, sent a legal notice to Diljit Dosanjh, over the malpractice in ticket sales of his much-awaited Dil-Luminati tour.