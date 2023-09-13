Watch: Drake pushes a fan during a show; video goes viral!

Influential Canadian rapper and singer Drake pushed a fan who rushed to the stage to meet the celebrity during a recent show.

A video going viral on social media captured the A-list hip-hop artist Drake, dressed in red from top to toe, as he pushed away a concertgoer who approached him on the stage when he was addressing the crowd at a recent show of ‘It’s All a Blur Tour’ in Austin, Texas.

However, after realising within a second that the person seemed harmless and was not a threat, he dropped him off till the end of the stage before the security personnel interfered and took him away.

Drake pushes fan who comes on stage. Is his security lacking? pic.twitter.com/LtvgOVEDxF — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) September 12, 2023

“Y’all not doing security out here? Boy, you slow as f**k,” Drake can be heard calling out the security team at the packed Moody Center in the viral clip.

The action did not sit well with the social users and they were quick to jump across social media platforms to react to the video. “Bro acts like everyone owes him, get your own security if you’re scared of your fans,” wrote a netizen, while another commented, “Character is everything and this ain’t it.”

