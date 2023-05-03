‘Dune: Part Two’ trailer breaks the internet, release date announced

Warner Bros. released the official trailer of the highly anticipated Hollywood film ‘Dune: Part Two‘.

According to IMDb, ‘Dune: Part Two‘ tells the story of a boy becoming the Messiah of nomads on a desert planet that has giant worms that protect a commodity called Spice.

‘Dune: Part Two‘ will release on November 3, 2023.

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya play the leading roles of Paul Atreides, Lady Jessica Atreides and Chani respectively. The supporting cast includes Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken and others.

Denis Villeneuve returns as the director of the film. He is the co-writer of the flick, which is the live adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name, with Jon Spaiht.

The director has also produced the film with Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. Hans Zimmer, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for ‘Dune‘, is also returning as the music.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Dune‘ or ‘Dune: Part One‘ was one of the most successful films of 2021. It had an estimated earning of $165 million to produce, also did well overseas and has taken in almost $225 globally at the box office.

The film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, out of which it emerged victorious in six category. It clinched Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects.

