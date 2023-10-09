Dur-e-Fishan Saleem looks pristine in white ensemble: See pics

A-list actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem exuded charm and radiance in a pristine white ensemble in her latest pictures going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem treated her 2 million followers on Instagram with some stunning pictures from the recently held awards night, flaunting an exquisite western ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

Her all-white fit, from the ace designer Khadija Shah’s design house Elan, comprised of a draped skirt and top set, accentuated with a pearl-embellished bolero shrug. The contemporary couture dress was paired with an embellished net drape and she styled it with a miniature clutch, a tiny pair of studs and dewy, glossy makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the now-viral posts with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is currently being seen in ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ opposite Mikaal Zulfiqar. The play about the importance of consent in marriages and relationships, also features Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Memoona Qudoos and others in pivotal roles.

Naila Zehra Jafri wrote the script for the Six Sigma production and veteran actor Saba Hamid has the direction credits for the play.

‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ airs every Tuesday and Wednesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

I’ve become a fan of Dur-e-Fishan: Nadia Khan