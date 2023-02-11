WATCH: Dur-e-Fishan Saleem rocks the dance floor on ‘Aaja Nachle’

Actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem sets the mood at best friend Hira Khan’s mehendi with her electrifying dance on ‘Aaja Nachle’ in the viral videos.

Several clips of ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star from her recent outing at the mehendi night of Khan are circulating on social media as she joined the bride-to-be on the dance floor.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Both the divas set the floor ablaze with their terrific dance moves and desi thumkas on the Bollywood classic ‘Aaja Nachle’ of iconic actor-dancer Madhuri Dixit. Their performance was equally appreciated by guests in attendance as well as social users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

It is pertinent to mention here that the wedding festivities of showbiz starlet Hira Khan and beau Arslan Khan kickstarted with the Henna application event earlier this week.

The couple later hosted a glitzy mehendi function ahead of the final nuptials, attended by close friends and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xpressions Photography (@xpressions.insta)

Other than the performance with Saleem, the happy bride was spotted grooving solo and also with her partner, whereas, Arslan dedicated a separate performance to his ‘sweetheart’ with a friend as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

To note, the ‘Woh Pagal Si’ star announced her engagement to fellow actor-model Arslan Khan earlier this week, as she posted her dreamy proposal video on social media. The celeb broke the norms and put up a hearty proposal for her beau with a flashmob routine.

Viral: Rabya Kulsoom, husband set the dance floor on fire

Comments