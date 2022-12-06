Dur-e-Fishan Saleem wins social media with latest picture, video

The latest picture and video of actor and model Dur-e-Fishan Saleem are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared the viral picture and video on her Instagram account. The visuals saw her dressed in black.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

Her latest social media posts were liked were millions of Instagram users. They complimented her looks with their comments.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has millions of admirers on Instagram. The actor posts images and videos on the visual-sharing application.

Earlier, she posted pictures of her looking drop-dead gorgeous as she flaunted her ethnic glam at a family wedding.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem wore a rose gold heavily embellished dress from ace designer Faiza Saqlain and paired it with stunning jewels. The celebrity carried dewy makeup and blow-dried hair to compliment the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

On the acting professional front,sh is currently seen playing the role of Mehak, a girl from a middle-class background who forcibly marries Shamser, the son of a business tycoon Nawab Dilawar in “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi“.

As the drama progresses, they develop feelings for each other and are living together happily.

Radain Shah has written the drama. Ahmed Bhatti is its writer.

