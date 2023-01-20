Dur-e-Fishan Saleem wins social media with latest pictures

Actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem flaunted elegance with her latest pictures that are going viral on social media.
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared the viral pictures on the visual-sharing application Instagram. The clicks showed her in a velvety green eastern wear.
The celebrity’s latest social media post got more than 200,000 likes and heartwarming comments from Instagram users. The star of the drama ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi‘ wrote heartwarming comments.
The picture gallery adds to the actor’s list of heartwarming Instagram posts.
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem posted snaps to reveal her expectations for this year. She said she expects Love, happiness, health, food, laughs, self-care, mental peace, and no drama (only act in them).
Moreover, she posted pictures of her vacation in Europe.
The actor last played female protagonist Mehak in the superhit ARY Digital drama ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi‘. She also worked in the hit dramas ‘Pardes‘ and ‘Faryaad‘.