Dur-e-Fishan Saleem wins social media with latest pictures

Actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem flaunted elegance with her latest pictures that are going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared the viral pictures on the visual-sharing application Instagram. The clicks showed her in a velvety green eastern wear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

The celebrity’s latest social media post got more than 200,000 likes and heartwarming comments from Instagram users. The star of the drama ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi‘ wrote heartwarming comments.

Related – Dur-e-Fishan Saleem serves wedding-style inspo: See pictures

The picture gallery adds to the actor’s list of heartwarming Instagram posts.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem posted snaps to reveal her expectations for this year. She said she expects Love, happiness, health, food, laughs, self-care, mental peace, and no drama (only act in them).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

Moreover, she posted pictures of her vacation in Europe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

The actor last played female protagonist Mehak in the superhit ARY Digital drama ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi‘. She also worked in the hit dramas ‘Pardes‘ and ‘Faryaad‘.

Comments