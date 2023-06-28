Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s Eid-ul-Azha post goes viral

The latest pictures of actress and model Dur-e-Fishan Saleem on the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Azha are going viral on social media.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared pictures of her in elegant Eastern wear on the visual-sharing application Instagram. She applied henna on her hands and wore a gajra on the occasion.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem enjoys a huge fan following, in both online and offline spheres, thanks to not only her consistently amazing on-screen performances but also her stunning feed on social platforms.

It is pertinent to mention that celebrities are busy preparing for Eid-ul-Azha. Earlier, Faiza Khan shared pictures of her preparations as well.

Cricketer Kainat Imtiaz posted a video of her taking care of her sacrificial bull.

A video of cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed’s beautiful and super healthy sacrificial bulls arriving at his house went viral.

Also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, Eid-ul-Azha is one of two Eid festivals observed by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim (A.S)’s willingness to sacrifice his own son to Almighty Allah. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

Hazrat Ibrahim’s (A.S) submission to Almighty Allah’s command to sacrifice his son was so dear that the act was mandated for all Muslims performing Hajj. Just when Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) was about to sacrifice his son, Almighty Allah ordered him to kill an animal instead.

This tradition is being followed even today to keep the spirit of sacrifice alive.