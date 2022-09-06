Elephants roam inside Indian army hospital, video goes viral

A video of elephants roaming inside an Indian army hospital is going viral on social media platforms.

The viral video of elephants walking inside the halls of one of the Indian army hospital in Bengal state was posted on the micro blogging social media application by journalist Tamal Saha.

#WATCH : When Gajraj entered inside Binnaguri #IndianArmy hospital in #Bengal and then got confused as which human doctor chamber to knock, who to visit. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/MjYKEDh5pB — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) September 5, 2022

The viral pictures were posted on the micro blogging social media application Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.

Elephants in the room…

From Jalpaiguri Cantonment. pic.twitter.com/ipbFR8bthG — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 4, 2022

The walls and furniture inside the hospital were damaged in the incident.

