VIRAL: Leopard enters village, attacks police

A video seeing a policeman and forest department officials coming under a leopard attack in India is viral on social media.

The viral video, shared on Twitter by Panipat’s Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan, showed the big cat attacking the officials as they try to control the situation in Behrampur village in Panipat district of Haryana state.

There were others who tried to help them.

Tough day at work for people from police and forest dept.. A couple of them suffered injuries..Salute to their bravery and courage..In the end, everyone is safe..Including the leopard.. pic.twitter.com/wbP9UqBOsF — Shashank Kumar Sawan (@shashanksawan) May 8, 2022

A report by a foreign news agency stated it took place when they were conducting an operation to catch the leopard, which was spotted by the villagers.

The officials managed to control the situation and tranquilised the animal. The wounded, identified as Jagjit Singh along with Virender Gahlyan and Ashok Khasa, were admitted to a hospital.

Jagjit Singh is the Sanouli station house officer while Virender Gahlyan serves as a Panipat’s forest department ranger. Ashok Khasa is a vet.

The SP lauded the bravery of the wounded officers.

