WATCH: Employee’s fighting skills has ‘Wonder Woman’ impressed

A video of a restaurant employee dismissing a chair thrown at her during a brawl like the DC Comics character ‘Wonder Woman‘ is going viral.

The viral video on Twitter showed one of the brawlers picking a chair and throwing a blonde cook. The employee managed to block the chair and threw it in another direction like it was nothing.

Netizens were astounded to see her displaying Matrix-like reflexes.

“She’s the kung fu movie protagonist that has fallen out of touch with her passion, and her training kicks in during this pivotal intro sequence,” a netizen tweeted while another wrote, “This is the most anime move I’ve ever seen in real life.”

A third netizen stated: “I’ve watched this smooth, fluid move dozens of times. This chick is DIFFERENT,” she wrote, adding: “And then taunted ol’ girl and asked what else she was bringing.”

Actor Lynda Carter, who previously played the DC Universe character in a television show, also praised her for her effortless fighting skills in a series of tweets.

I trained at Waffle House. https://t.co/7QbQb0nsUR — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 29, 2022

I have yet to see a trophy. Where is it? https://t.co/qAkk0rXFEF — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 29, 2022

‘Wonder Woman‘ is one of the most beloved and powerful superheroines in DC Comics. Her superpowers include superior strength, speed, and agility.

Moreover, She can fly and is trained in hand-to-hand combat. She can talk to animals also.

