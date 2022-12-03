PAK v ENG: Joe Root shines ball off Jack Leach’s head, video goes viral

A video of England batter Joe Root shining the ball off spinner Jack Leach’s head is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the viral video on its micro-blogging social media application. It showed Joe Root taking off Jack Leach’s hat and shining the ball with the sweat on the spinner’s bald head as England captain Ben Stokes and pacer James Anderson looked on.

They continued with the game following the funny incident.

“Absolutely ingenious!” Root finds a unique way of shining the ball with the help of Leach 🤝😅#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/mYkmfI0lhK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 3, 2022

The commentators were in splits and so were the netizens who came up with hilarious comments on the humourous situation.

😂🤣 — Salman Sheikh (@SalmanOnlineYt) December 3, 2022

Chalo atleast kuch interesting to hua match me. — CFCbasil🇵🇰🇰🇼 (@basilnadeem2) December 3, 2022

Bald tampering 🤣 — Salt Tolerant (@mohsinnns) December 3, 2022

Who said only south Asians are “jugaaru”?? This guy is engineer of cricket 😀 — aquaregia (@aquaregia70) December 3, 2022

Pakistan were 158 runs behind England’s first innings total on 657 as the third day ended with the hosts scoring 499-7 at stumps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

The hosts started the day 181-0 with openers Abdullah Shafiq and Imam-ul-Haq at the crease on 89 and 90. They were dismissed for 114 and 121.

Skipper Babar Azam stole the show with another Test century as he top-scored for the side with 136 with 19 boundaries and a six to his name.

Saud Shakeel, vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan and ex-skipper Azhar Ali chipped in with 37, 29 and 27.

As far as England’s bowling is concerned, Will Jacks took three wickets and Jack Leah bagged two wickets. James Anderson and Ollie Robinson dismissed one batter each.

