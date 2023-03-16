Urdu 101: Erin Holland learns the language from Urooj Mumtaz

Australian supermodel and PSL presenter Erin Holland shared an update on her progress in learning the Urdu language with mentor Urooj Mumtaz.

Holland is making the most of her time in Pakistan by getting into the culture and desi fashion and even putting her best efforts to learn the national language of the country during her stint in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The Australian diva has got a mentor in fellow presenter and former cricketer Urooj Mumtaz Khan, who, for the basics, taught Holland some counting in the local language.

On Wednesday, Holland shared a video of herself and Khan on the micro-blogging site, captioned with, “Urdu 101 with @uroojmumtazkhan,” followed by a series of laughing tears emojis.

“It’s time for Urdu lessons 101 with Urooj, my local language teacher,” Holland said in the fun video before she got on to count to 10 in Urdu. She understood the assignment to the T and also translated some verses given by the co-presenter.

Retweeting the post on her feed, Khan teased, “There’s more to come…. Stay tuned.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Erin holland has been associated with PSL for a long time.

For the unversed, she is the wife of Australian cricketer Ben Cutting – currently playing in the squad of Karachi Kings.

