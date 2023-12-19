18.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Eva B encounters a strange situation while traveling; shares video

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan’s famous female rapper Eva B recently shared a video of her travelling in a rickshaw and it is going viral for all the right reasons.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Eva B encountered a strange situation when the rickshaw driver played her famous song ‘Kana Yaari‘ and she couldn’t even tell him that it was her song.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eva B (@iamevaab)

The video was a hit and it has over 86,000 likes.

Hailing from a Baloch family, she started her career in 2014 by collaborating with artists like Ali Gul Pir, Muhammad Baloch and Anas Baloch.

Following the initial success, the ‘Gully Girl’ got her breakthrough with ‘Coke Studio Season 14’.

The Balochi chartbuster ‘Kana Yaari‘ by Eva B, Kaifi Khalil and Abdul Wahab Bugti was one of the top hits of the season.

As per the numbers by Spotify, Eva B currently has at least 344,000 listeners on the platform, while her breakthrough track, ‘Kana Yaari‘ has at least 27 million streams on the streamer.

Related – Eva B gets featured at Times Square

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.