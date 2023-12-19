Eva B encounters a strange situation while traveling; shares video

Pakistan’s famous female rapper Eva B recently shared a video of her travelling in a rickshaw and it is going viral for all the right reasons.

Eva B encountered a strange situation when the rickshaw driver played her famous song ‘Kana Yaari‘ and she couldn’t even tell him that it was her song.

The video was a hit and it has over 86,000 likes.

Hailing from a Baloch family, she started her career in 2014 by collaborating with artists like Ali Gul Pir, Muhammad Baloch and Anas Baloch.

Following the initial success, the ‘Gully Girl’ got her breakthrough with ‘Coke Studio Season 14’.

The Balochi chartbuster ‘Kana Yaari‘ by Eva B, Kaifi Khalil and Abdul Wahab Bugti was one of the top hits of the season.

As per the numbers by Spotify, Eva B currently has at least 344,000 listeners on the platform, while her breakthrough track, ‘Kana Yaari‘ has at least 27 million streams on the streamer.

