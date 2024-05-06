Fahad Sheikh was a part of Pakistan cricket team? See throwback picture

A-list TV actor Fahad Sheikh reminisced on the good old teenage days when he used to play cricket professionally in the Under-19 team.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to his Instagram handle over the weekend, Fahad Sheikh posted a throwback picture of himself, from the era, when he used to play cricket in the under-19 team. “Jub hum bhi Pro Cricketer thay (When I was a pro cricketer as well). Under 19,” he wrote in the caption of the throwback photo, which sees the ‘Hasrat’ actor in a Lahore Ravi’s jersey.

Thousands of his fans, including fellow actor Faizan Sheikh and scriptwriter Sana Fahad (wife of Fahad Mustafa) liked the now-viral picture post and turned to the comments section with praises for the ‘angry young man’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahad Sheikh (@imfahadsheikh)

Notably, the actor spoke about his love for cricket in a recent outing and revealed that his attendance in school was as low as 17% because he used to attend classes only on Fridays, due to the half day. However, he would always be rescued by his sports teacher, as he was the captain of the school’s cricket team and a key player.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Fahad Sheikh returns to the TV screens with yet another power-packed performance in the new drama serial ‘Hasrat’, co-starring Kiran Haq and Janice Tessa.

The Meesam Nazar Naqvi directorial airs daily at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

Fahad Sheikh gets teary-eyed sharing guilt of life